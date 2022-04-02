Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Sells $2,014,063.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,014,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $187.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $192.84.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NXST. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

About Nexstar Media Group (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.