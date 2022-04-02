DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich Sells 12,500 Shares

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $108.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.00 and its 200 day moving average is $179.03. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.59.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

