Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $833,760.00 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yun-Lung Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72.

Ambarella stock opened at $102.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -140.34 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.28 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.63.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.20.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

