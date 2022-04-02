Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Sells $1,196,705.07 in Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $253.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $37,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

