Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 88,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 3,860.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In related news, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,086,869.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $463,170.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

