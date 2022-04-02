Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 692,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,392,000 after buying an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 51,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $65.94.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $257.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.39 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.11%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

