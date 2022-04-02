Strs Ohio Buys 5,300 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TowneBank by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 17,116 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in TowneBank by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TOWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of TOWN opened at $29.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $160.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

TowneBank Profile (Get Rating)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.