Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

TDS opened at $19.69 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

TDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

