Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DY. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 68,745.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 444,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,634,000 after acquiring an additional 443,407 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,440,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,313,000 after acquiring an additional 193,812 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after acquiring an additional 125,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $7,365,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DY stock opened at $96.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.55. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

