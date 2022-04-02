LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

LZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $14.13 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $40.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. LegalZoom.com’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $84,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $296,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,673 shares of company stock valued at $927,946.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth about $79,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

