Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VIVO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $29.16.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller purchased 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

