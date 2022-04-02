Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) to Hold

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VectivBio Holding AG is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe rare conditions for which there is a significant unmet medical need. VectivBio Holding AG is based in BASEL, Switzerland. “

Shares of VECT opened at $5.00 on Thursday. VectivBio has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VECT. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of VectivBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VectivBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of VectivBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CHI Advisors LLC raised its position in VectivBio by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,592,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new stake in VectivBio in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

About VectivBio (Get Rating)

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

