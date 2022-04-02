Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $90.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.57. The stock has a market cap of $329.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.21. Utah Medical Products has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $133.87.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

