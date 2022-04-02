Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $90.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.57. The stock has a market cap of $329.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.21. Utah Medical Products has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $133.87.
Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter.
About Utah Medical Products (Get Rating)
Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.
