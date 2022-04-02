Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 179,783 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 179,783 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Fluor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Fluor during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fluor by 43.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 9.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLR opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.82.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

