Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 42,238 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 230,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,238 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLSN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,423,000 after acquiring an additional 873,407 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 9.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,228,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,578,000 after acquiring an additional 103,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter worth about $1,030,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 8.99%.

Nielsen announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NLSN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

