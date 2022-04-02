GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 36,439.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,630 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

NYSE GFL opened at $32.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.38. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.17%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

