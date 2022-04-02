Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Gap Down to $1.60

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.60, but opened at $1.53. Geron shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 4,876 shares trading hands.

GERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Geron in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

The firm has a market cap of $492.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Geron had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 8,335.39%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

