New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 10,156 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 30,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,513 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,772,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,419,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 578.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $1,313,092.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $1,172,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 697,920 shares of company stock valued at $49,022,282. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.94. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.95 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

