Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $91.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $93.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.46.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $11,915,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

