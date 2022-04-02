StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AG. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.
Shares of AG stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -678.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 26.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
