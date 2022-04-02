Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

AL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of AL stock opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.34. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $597.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter worth $92,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

