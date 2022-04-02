Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AHT. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE:AHT opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $339.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.03. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56.

Ashford Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:AHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same period last year, the business earned ($16.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

