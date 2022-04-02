Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Up to $24.04

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.04, but opened at $24.55. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPOF. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

