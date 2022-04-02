Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Up to $30.24

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.24, but opened at $30.99. Green Plains shares last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 2,692 shares trading hands.
GPRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.70.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.
Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Plains (GPRE)
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.