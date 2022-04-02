Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Up to $30.24

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.24, but opened at $30.99. Green Plains shares last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 2,692 shares trading hands.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

