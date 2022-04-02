BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Up 30.1% in March

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 108.0 days.

BLHWF stock opened at $500.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $518.65 and a 200-day moving average of $534.80. BELIMO has a fifty-two week low of $400.00 and a fifty-two week high of $600.00.

BLHWF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BELIMO from CHF 366 to CHF 403 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BELIMO from CHF 299 to CHF 325 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised BELIMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BELIMO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It operates through the following reportable segments: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Shared Services. The Europe, Americas, AsiaPacific segments engages in the distribution and sale of Belimo products.

