Insider Selling: Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) CEO Sells 12,132 Shares of Stock

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $353.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $331.04 and its 200 day moving average is $336.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.67 and a fifty-two week high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 117.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $3,343,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

