Insider Selling: HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) VP Sells $2,504,400.00 in Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $2,504,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $156.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.56. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.94 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.19.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HEI. Truist Financial upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in HEICO by 5.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in HEICO by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in HEICO by 4.6% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in HEICO by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEICO (Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.