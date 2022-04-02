Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Gap Down to $57.48

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.48, but opened at $55.76. Occidental Petroleum shares last traded at $56.81, with a volume of 19,016 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $13,198,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 114,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 30,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.