Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Gap Down to $57.48

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.48, but opened at $55.76. Occidental Petroleum shares last traded at $56.81, with a volume of 19,016 shares.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.
In other news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $13,198,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 114,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 30,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
