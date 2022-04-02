EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Down to $34.17

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.17, but opened at $33.30. EQT shares last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 39,856 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.47%.

EQT declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 169.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 566,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,417 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,854.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 183.9% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 30,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 19,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

