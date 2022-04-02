C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in March

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,500 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.7 days.

C&C Group stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05. C&C Group has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Get C&C Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on C&C Group from GBX 292 ($3.82) to GBX 288 ($3.77) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on C&C Group from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.