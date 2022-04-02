Second Street Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTON) Short Interest Update

Second Street Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTON opened at $1.00 on Friday. Second Street Capital has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69.

Second Street Capital Company Profile

Second Street Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It provides asset based lending to small and medium sized businesses, export trading companies, and small and medium sized homebuilders, developers, and investors. The company offers revenue participation asset based and mortgage loans, as well as preferred equity investments and senior secured loans.

