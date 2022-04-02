$0.13 EPS Expected for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) will report $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.12. UWM posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). UWM had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 24.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

In other news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UWM by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,712 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UWM by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,330,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 270,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in UWM by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,196,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 243,190 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in UWM by 8,171.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,044,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in UWM by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,967 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWMC stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. UWM has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $415.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

