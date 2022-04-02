Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 211 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,212,000 after purchasing an additional 127,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.39.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.30.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

