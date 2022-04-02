Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

HLAN stock opened at $91.95 on Thursday. Heartland BancCorp has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

