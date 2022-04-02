Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PLAY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,956,000 after acquiring an additional 252,102 shares during the period. Hill Path Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 5,018,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,691,000 after acquiring an additional 443,738 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after acquiring an additional 714,895 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,622,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,321,000 after acquiring an additional 417,198 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,221 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

