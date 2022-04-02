Analysts Set Expectations for Pyxis Oncology Inc’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.47) per share for the year.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pyxis Oncology (Get Rating)

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.