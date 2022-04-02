Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Major Shareholder Purchases $49,996,409.40 in Stock

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ASPN stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.82. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 436,343 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth approximately $16,757,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 631.4% in the third quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 489.9% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 206,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,303,000 after acquiring an additional 144,291 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

