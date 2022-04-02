SVB Leerink Comments on 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.58) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $15.37 on Thursday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 247.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.