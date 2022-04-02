FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.50.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MSBI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,087,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,764,000 after acquiring an additional 68,867 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $196,805.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $347,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.