Strs Ohio Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter valued at about $8,823,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 659.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 126,581 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2,088.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 91,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth about $3,089,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

