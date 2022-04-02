LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) PT Lowered to €55.00

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €63.00 ($69.23) to €55.00 ($60.44) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

LNXSF stock opened at $45.17 on Thursday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.23.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

