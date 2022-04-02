Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Cut to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kion Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €100.00 ($109.89) to €80.00 ($87.91) in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.67.

OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

