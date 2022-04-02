IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IQEPF. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 42 ($0.55) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQE has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

IQEPF opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. IQE has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.95.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

