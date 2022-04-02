Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Avantor by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Avantor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 143,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 61,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,102,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,726,000 after acquiring an additional 105,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Avantor stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,152. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

