Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYND. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,665,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after purchasing an additional 541,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after purchasing an additional 231,029 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,870,000 after purchasing an additional 185,045 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 290,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,584,000 after purchasing an additional 169,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

BYND stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $160.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.19.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.84.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

