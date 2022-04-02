Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 169 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HII. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,652,000 after acquiring an additional 205,244 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 152,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 150,571 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 209,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,181,000 after acquiring an additional 90,724 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,063.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 87,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,910,000 after buying an additional 83,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $202.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $228.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

