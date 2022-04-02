Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PACCAR by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCAR opened at $85.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.23.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

