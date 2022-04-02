Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 77 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $354.82 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.21.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.55.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

