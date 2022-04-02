11,821 Shares in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The New America High Income Fund by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 605,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 54,663 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 71,563 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 34,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 663,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 88,918 shares during the last quarter. 23.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HYB stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 7.65%.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

