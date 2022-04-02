AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUA. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,220,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 98,368 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

MUA stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.